Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Out of Monday's lineup

Cruz is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

With the team playing in a National League ballpark, the Mariners won't have the luxury of using Cruz at the DH spot. Cruz, who's clubbed three home runs over the last seven games, will head to the bench for the first time since Aug. 4.

