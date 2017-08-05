Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Out with neck spasms
Cruz was scratched from Friday's game due to neck spasms, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hopefully, this is just the result of the wear and tear of the long season on the 37-year-old Cruz and a rest day can get him healed up and ready to go. It's possible he'll be able to return for Saturday night's game against the Royals, but consider him day-to-day for now.
