Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Pair of hits Tuesday

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Cruz's multi-hit effort was his fifth over the last seven games, a stretch during which he's hit .444 with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and three runs across 30 plate appearances. Cruz is also making hard contact at an impressive 47.8-percent clip during that span, and the surge has boosted his season average 34 points to .254.