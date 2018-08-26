Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Pair of hits while manning outfield spot

Cruz went 2-for-5 in an extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The combination of an interleague road series and manager Scott Servais' desire to keep Cruz's potent bat in the lineup in a hitter-friendly environment led to Cruz's first start in the outfield this season. Cruz was able to play an error-free game while also contributing his seventh multi-hit effort of August. The veteran slugger has bounced back nicely from a lackluster July in which he hit only .221 to slash .274/.337/.536 with six home runs and 16 RBI over 92 plate appearances.