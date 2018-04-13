Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Participates in agility drills
Cruz (ankle) went through agility drills and ran the bases prior to Friday's game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Expectedly, Cruz is not listed in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Oakland, but there's a chance that he will be back in action Saturday or Sunday. Cruz was able to resume running Wednesday, which marked the first time that he extended past jogging since landing on the DL on April 3.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Will resume running•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Works in cage Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Expected back Friday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sheds walking boot•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Nearing return to baseball activities•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Disabled list stint should be short•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...