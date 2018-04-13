Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Participates in agility drills

Cruz (ankle) went through agility drills and ran the bases prior to Friday's game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Expectedly, Cruz is not listed in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Oakland, but there's a chance that he will be back in action Saturday or Sunday. Cruz was able to resume running Wednesday, which marked the first time that he extended past jogging since landing on the DL on April 3.

