Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Plates two Wednesday

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

The slugger's fourth-inning hit to center brought home Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger, closing out the scoring on the night. Cruz is headed to the All-Star Game for the third time in four Mariners season, an honor he earned by slashing .289/.407.628 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI over his 35 games since June 1 (145 plate appearances). The torrid stretch resuscitated a mostly moribund season that began with Cruz generating a .225 average -- along with a modest five homers and 16 RBI -- through its first two-plus months.