Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Powers M's with first-inning homer
Cruz (quad) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Indians.
Cruz appeared to be running gingerly at times, but his sore right quad didn't sap his power in the batter's box -- the 37-year-old touched up Cleveland ace Corey Kluber in the first. That would be all the offense Seattle would need in this one. He will look to improve upon his 4-for-17 career record against Carlos Carrasco on Saturday.
