Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Primary run producer in win
Cruz went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single in a win over the White Sox on Friday.
Cruz accounted for two-thirds of the Mariners' run production on the night, opening the scoring with his first-inning sac fly that plated Dee Gordon and providing a crucial insurance run with a timely hit to left in the eighth that brought Jean Segura across. However, it's worth noting the slugging veteran has been quiet on the power front thus far in July after smacking 11 home runs in June, as he's left the yard just once and has no other extra-base hits in the current month.
