Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Quad feeling better
Cruz is out for a few days with a Grade 1 quad strain, but says he's feeling better Wednesday and that the injury is not a big deal, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz strained his right quad during Tuesday's game against Colorado. The signs point to him being ready to go by the start of the season, as he's only expecting to miss a few days of baseball activities.
