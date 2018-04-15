Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Reaches base once in return from injury
Cruz went 1-for-5 with a run scored against the Athletics on Saturday.
Cruz made a successful return to the lineup from an ankle injury Saturday with no reports of a setback. He had been off to a hot start prior to going on the disabled list, hitting two home runs in two games. There's no reason to doubt he'll continue to produce now that he's back in the lineup in his customary cleanup spot.
