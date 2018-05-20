Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Receives Sunday off

Cruz is not in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.

Manager Scott Servais has opted to provide Cruz with a routine day of rest during Sunday's matinee against Francisco Liriano and the Tigers. Cruz has scuffled a bit offensively during May, holding a .167 average in 54 at-bats. Kyle Seager will handle DH duties with Gordon Beckham filling in at third base.

