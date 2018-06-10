Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Records 12th home run

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday against the Rays.

Cruz recorded his 12th home run of the season in the fifth inning, driving a Blake Snell offering to the opposite field. It was his second home run in four games, putting him on track to shake off a disappointing month of May, during which he managed to slug only .404.

