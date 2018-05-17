Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Remains out Thursday

Cruz (foot) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

As expected, Cruz will remain sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a deep bone bruise in his right foot. X-rays came back negative and the Mariners are optimistic that he'll be ready to return over the weekend. Consider him day-to-day for now.

