Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Remains out Thursday
Cruz (foot) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
As expected, Cruz will remain sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a deep bone bruise in his right foot. X-rays came back negative and the Mariners are optimistic that he'll be ready to return over the weekend. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...