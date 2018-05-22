Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Remains sidelined Tuesday

Cruz (elbow) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the A's, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cruz will remain on the bench for a second straight game due to an elbow injury he sustained after getting hit by a pitch over the weekend. Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports that the Mariners are optimistic about Cruz avoiding a trip to the DL at the moment, though that could change if he doesn't show improvement in the coming days. Daniel Vogelbach is starting at DH and hitting sixth in his stead Tuesday.