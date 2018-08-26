Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Rests in series finale

Cruz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

With no designated-hitter spot available in Arizona, Cruz will rest for the second time in the series. The Mariners are set to begin a two-game set Tuesday in another National League park in San Diego, so there's a good chance another absence or two could be on tap for Cruz during the upcoming week.

