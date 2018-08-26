Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Rests in series finale
Cruz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
With no designated-hitter spot available in Arizona, Cruz will rest for the second time in the series. The Mariners are set to begin a two-game set Tuesday in another National League park in San Diego, so there's a good chance another absence or two could be on tap for Cruz during the upcoming week.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Pair of hits while manning outfield spot•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: To man right field Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Not starting in NL park•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 31st homer•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Unlikely to start this weekend•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...