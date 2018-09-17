Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to action Monday

Cruz (illness) is batting third as the designated hitter Monday against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cruz has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing Sunday's game with an illness. The veteran slugger, who is slashing .265/.351/.534 with 36 homers this season, will face rookie southpaw Framber Valdez in his return to action.

