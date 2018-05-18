Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup Friday
Cruz (foot) will bat in the cleanup spot and DH against Detroit on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz missed the past two games after suffering a foot bruise during Tuesday's contest. He should be fully operational moving forward, as the 37-year-old looks to improve upon a .240 batting average versus the Tigers this weekend.
