Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup Saturday
Cruz (neck) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
A bout of neck spasms resulted in Cruz's scratch from Friday's lineup, but it would seem the discomfort has largely subsided, as he's set to DH against lefty Danny Duffy. Cruz is slugging just .402 against lefties this season, but it's difficult to read much (if anything) into that, given the sample size is so small (87 at-bats). Cruz is a .295/.379/.550 career hitter against left-handed pitching.
