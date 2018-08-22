Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Returns to lineup

Cruz (back) is serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup Wednesday against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cruz is good to go after back spasms limited him to pinch hitting duties during Tuesday's loss. The veteran slugger, who is hitting .253/.325/.493 with five homers and 15 RBI this month (20 games), will face right-hander Charlie Morton in his return to the starting nine.