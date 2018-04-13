Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Saturday return likely

Cruz (ankle) indicated he will be activated off the 10-day disabled list for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz went through agility drills and ran the bases prior to Friday's game, so a return this weekend was to be expected. The 37-year-old has been on the DL since April 3 after sustaining a sprained ankle at the end of March.

