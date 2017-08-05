Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Cruz was scratched from Friday's lineup against Kansas City,

Cruz was scratched with a little over an hour to go before game time and no further information was available when the team announced the move. It's unclear if this is an injury, illness, or some other situation, but we'll update as information comes available. Guillermo Heredia will start as the designated hitter in Cruz's place.

