Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Scratched from Monday's lineup
Cruz (illness) was scratched from the lineup prior to Monday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz was able to participate in batting practice prior to Monday's game and had been expected to serve as Seattle's DH. However, it appears that his illness may have still been giving him some troubles as the team decided to deploy Mike Ford as its designated hitter. More information regarding Cruz's condition should be available in the near future.
