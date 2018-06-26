Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup
Cruz was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to lower back tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cruz was originally slated to serve as the Mariners' designated hitter Tuesday, but he will no longer do so due to his sore back. The Mariners made a number of changes to their lineup after removing Cruz, with the main one being Guillermo Heredia entering the starting nine after initially being slated to start the game on the bench.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: On base three times Thursday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Tearing cover off ball in June•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits another homer•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Crushes another two Monday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Takes Rays deep again in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...