Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup

Cruz was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to lower back tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz was originally slated to serve as the Mariners' designated hitter Tuesday, but he will no longer do so due to his sore back. The Mariners made a number of changes to their lineup after removing Cruz, with the main one being Guillermo Heredia entering the starting nine after initially being slated to start the game on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories