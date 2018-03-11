Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Scratched with flu Sunday

The Mariners scratched Cruz (illness) from their Cactus League lineup Sunday against the Reds, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

After sitting out Saturday's game while battling the flu, Cruz was tentatively slated to serve as Seattle's designated hitter Sunday, but the team ultimately opted to give him another day off to recover. Barring a setback in his recovery from the illness, expect Cruz to return to spring action Monday or Tuesday.