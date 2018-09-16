Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Scratched with illness

Cruz was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Angels due to an illness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cruz appears to have caught the bug that's been making its way through the clubhouse. Daniel Vogelbach took his place as the designated hitter. The veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day. It's worth noting that Jean Segura missed three games earlier in the week due to an illness.

