Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sheds walking boot
Cruz (ankle) is out of his walking boot and will resume hitting in the cage soon. Manager Scott Servais added that there's a chance Cruz could return to the fold against Oakland on Friday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Cruz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle retroactive to April 1. He appears to be progressing well from the injury, and there shouldn't be any concern that he will miss an extended period of time.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Nearing return to baseball activities•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Disabled list stint should be short•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Heads to disabled list•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Trip to disabled list possible•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: No structural damage to ankle•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...