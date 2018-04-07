Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sheds walking boot

Cruz (ankle) is out of his walking boot and will resume hitting in the cage soon. Manager Scott Servais added that there's a chance Cruz could return to the fold against Oakland on Friday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Cruz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle retroactive to April 1. He appears to be progressing well from the injury, and there shouldn't be any concern that he will miss an extended period of time.