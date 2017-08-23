Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sits Wednesday in Atlanta
Cruz is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Braves, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
With the Mariners in an NL park, Cruz will get the day off, although he is available off the bench. The 37-year-old played in right field during Tuesday's affair, but manager Scott Servais wasn't too keen on the prospect of putting Cruz out there again. He will likely return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Yankees.
