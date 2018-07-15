Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sitting again Sunday
Cruz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners weren't inclined to use the lead-footed Cruz in the expansive outfield of Coors Field this weekend, as he'll hit the bench for the third straight game. If Sunday's game remains competitive, Seattle manager Scott Servais should find an opportunity to deploy Cruz as a pinch hitter, as he did in Saturday's 4-1 loss.
