Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sitting out Sunday

Cruz (ankle) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cruz was forced out of Saturday's game in the eighth inning with a sprained right ankle, taking some of the shine off the two-run home run he hit two innings earlier. The Mariners are viewing Cruz as day-to-day until he undergoes an MRI on Sunday, but the expectation is that he'll miss at least a couple games due to the injury. Daniel Vogelbach will act as the team's designated hitter Sunday with Cruz on the bench.

