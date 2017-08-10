Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slams two homers Wednesday

Cruz went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the A's.

He's been on a tear since the end of July, and Cruz is now hitting .389 (14-for-36) over his last nine games with six homers, nine runs and 12 RBI. The veteran slugger may not be able to reach the 40-HR plateau for the fourth straight season, but with 26 blasts on the year and 47 games to go, an extended hot streak would put him right back on pace.