Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slated for pinch-hit role in interleague series

Cruz is likely to be limited to pinch-hit duty during the upcoming three-game series against the Rockies in Coors Field, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cruz has exclusively served as a designated hitter this season, a role that's unavailable over the next three games due to the series taking place in a National League ballpark. He also hasn't logged even semi-regular playing time in right field since the 2016 campaign. The veteran slugger's bat is a natural fit for the thin air of Coors Field, but manager Scott Servais is apparently resigned to only deploying it in a pinch-hit capacity to close out the first half.