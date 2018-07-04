Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slugs 22nd homer in win
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.
Cruz capped off a productive night with a 398-foot shot to left that closed out the scoring for the Mariners. The veteran slugger is once again pacing the team in home runs (22), while his 52 RBI are second only to Mitch Haniger on the Mariners.
