Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Slugs walk-off shot Friday
Cruz went 2-for-3 with a walk and a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Cleveland.
His blast to right-center off Cody Allen was Cruz's 36th homer of the season, and third in as many games. The veteran slugger has already set a new career high with 114 RBI, but with only eight games left on the Mariners' schedule he'll need to stay red hot to have a shot at his fourth consecutive 40-HR campaign.
