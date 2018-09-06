Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Smacks 34th homer
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and double and scored two runs Wednesday in the Mariners' 5-2 win over the Orioles.
Even though Cruz turned 38 in July, few power hitters have remained as bankable as him over the past decade. The long ball was his 34th of the season, putting him well on his way to surpass the 35-homer barrier for the fifth straight year. Though the Mariners have fallen off the pace in the wild-card race during the second half, Cruz should benefit from consistent at-bats for most of September while the team's slim playoff hopes remain alive.
