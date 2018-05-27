Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Smacks eighth homer Saturday
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an extra-innings win over the Twins on Saturday.
The veteran slugger came through with a clutch sixth-inning two-run blast that erased a 2-1 deficit. Cruz's .225/.313/.437 line is still well below his career standards, but he's encouragingly sliced his strikeout rate under 20.0 percent (19.4) for the first time since the 2010 season. Therefore, it's plausible that even a slight improvement in Cruz's current .233 BABIP could lead to a nice boost across the board in time.
