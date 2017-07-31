Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Smashes three-run homer Sunday
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 thrashing of the Mets.
Cruz set the tone early by hitting a 444-foot blast off starter Seth Lugo with two men on in the first inning. The 37-year-old slugger "only" has 21 home runs through 101 games after smashing at least 40 in each of his previous three campaigns, but is on pace to easily top his 2014 high of 108 RBI with 79 already. Cruz came in without an extra-base hit in 11 games, yet still has seven long balls since July 5.
