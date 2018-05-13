Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Snaps mini-slump Saturday

Cruz went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Cruz swiped his first bag of the season and also snapped out of the 0-for-13 slump that had encompassed his last three games. The veteran slugger is hitting just .200 thus far in May, but he's now managed to drive in seven runs on just eight hits.