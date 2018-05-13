Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Snaps mini-slump Saturday
Cruz went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.
Cruz swiped his first bag of the season and also snapped out of the 0-for-13 slump that had encompassed his last three games. The veteran slugger is hitting just .200 thus far in May, but he's now managed to drive in seven runs on just eight hits.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Timely hitting in Tuesday's win•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep again Thursday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-run homer Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Collects four hits•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-hit night Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts fourth homer Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...