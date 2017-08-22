Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Starts in NL park Tuesday
Cruz is starting in right field and hitting cleanup Tuesday in Atlanta, although manager Scott Servais said he hopes his team can get an early lead so that he can send in a defensive replacement, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The Mariners will favor offense over defense, at least at the outset of this game, with the DH spot unavailable. However, considering Servais' comments about wanting to take Cruz out after a couple at-bats, he makes for a lesser play in daily leagues. Seattle will be faced with another tough decision in the series finale Wednesday, but will be back in an AL park (Yankee Stadium) this weekend.
