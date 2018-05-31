Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Stays hot in Wednesday's loss
Cruz went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Cruz got the Mariners to within a run with his timely ninth-inning single that plated Ben Gamel, although Ryon Healy's game-ending groundout subsequently washed out the brief rally. The slugger appears to be heating up at the plate, as factoring in Wednesday's production, he's now 6-for-15 with a double, a home run and three RBI over his last three games.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Swats ninth homer Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Smacks eighth homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Struggling since return from elbow injury•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Dealing with sore elbow•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart