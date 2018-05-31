Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Stays hot in Wednesday's loss

Cruz went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Cruz got the Mariners to within a run with his timely ninth-inning single that plated Ben Gamel, although Ryon Healy's game-ending groundout subsequently washed out the brief rally. The slugger appears to be heating up at the plate, as factoring in Wednesday's production, he's now 6-for-15 with a double, a home run and three RBI over his last three games.