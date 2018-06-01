Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Stays hot with 10th homer
Cruz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Seattle's 6-1 victory over Texas on Thursday.
Fantasy owners had been waiting for a sustained breakout from the veteran slugger after a slow start to the season, and it looks like it's happening, as Cruz has now homered three times in his last six games to give him 10 long balls through 162 at-bats. He can put up hot streaks with the best of them when he's locked in, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cruz's current OPS of .799 climb start to creep back toward the .924 mark he's averaged the past three seasons as he tries to stave off Father Time for at least one more year at age 37.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Stays hot in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Swats ninth homer Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Smacks eighth homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Struggling since return from elbow injury•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...