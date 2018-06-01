Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Stays hot with 10th homer

Cruz went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Seattle's 6-1 victory over Texas on Thursday.

Fantasy owners had been waiting for a sustained breakout from the veteran slugger after a slow start to the season, and it looks like it's happening, as Cruz has now homered three times in his last six games to give him 10 long balls through 162 at-bats. He can put up hot streaks with the best of them when he's locked in, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cruz's current OPS of .799 climb start to creep back toward the .924 mark he's averaged the past three seasons as he tries to stave off Father Time for at least one more year at age 37.