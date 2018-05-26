Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Struggling since return from elbow injury
Cruz, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in a win over the Twins on Friday, is just 2-for-11 in his three contests since returning from a two-game absence from an elbow injury.
Cruz has endured a rough month overall, as he's hit just .169 and made hard contact at an anemic 21.7-percent clip over 79 plate appearances. Moreover, the veteran slugger's .225 average and .310 OBP are his worst figures in that category since 2006. However, his 78 percent contact rate is his best since the 2010 campaign, and his atypically low .240 BABIP is clearly playing a part in his struggles.
