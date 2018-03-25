Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Struggling since return
Cruz is 0-for-5 with two walks in his two games since returning from a quadriceps injury.
Nothing much has changed for Cruz since returning, as he's struggled throughout the entirety of spring. The veteran's average was down to .136 heading into Sunday's action, and a solo home run against the Giants on March 9 remains the prodigious slugger's only round tripper of the exhibition slate. Irrespective of his current struggles, Cruz's extensive body of work lends plenty of credence to the notion that the hits will start falling -- and the ball will start leaving the yard -- once the regular season begins.
