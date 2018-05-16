Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sustains foot bruise

Cruz (foot) was diagnosed with a right foot bruise Tuesday after X-rays came back negative, Corey Brock of The Athletic Seattle reports.

Cruz was hit by a pitch in the foot during the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against the Rangers and exited the game. The 37-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

