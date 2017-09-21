Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Swats 34th homer Wednesday
Cruz went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.
He now has 34 homers on the year, and it'll take a monstrous finish for Cruz to reach the 40-HR plateau for the fourth straight campaign. The veteran slugger now has a .277/.390/.446 slash line in September with three homers and eight RBI in 18 games.
