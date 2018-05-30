Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Swats ninth homer Tuesday
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
Cruz also reached a third time on the night as a result of a hit by pitch. The 37-year-old is hitting just .185 in May and .227 on the season, but an uncharacteristically low .234 BABIP (.306 career BABIP) may be partially to blame. Either way, with nine home runs through 41 games, Cruz remains on track to top 30 homers for the fifth straight season.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Smacks eighth homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Struggling since return from elbow injury•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Dealing with sore elbow•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Receives Sunday off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...