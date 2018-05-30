Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Swats ninth homer Tuesday

Cruz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Cruz also reached a third time on the night as a result of a hit by pitch. The 37-year-old is hitting just .185 in May and .227 on the season, but an uncharacteristically low .234 BABIP (.306 career BABIP) may be partially to blame. Either way, with nine home runs through 41 games, Cruz remains on track to top 30 homers for the fifth straight season.

