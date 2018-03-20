Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Takes BP again Monday

Cruz (quadriceps) took batting practice again Monday and remains on target for a Wednesday return to Cactus League action, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Grade 1 strain of Cruz's right quad has reportedly been healing at a relatively brisk pace, as the veteran slugger was already reporting that he felt better less than 24 hours after suffering the injury. Monday's batting practice is the latest sign he should be ready to suit up Wednesday, which would leave him with a handful of opportunities to improve on the .176 average he's generated thus far this spring.