Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Takes Rays deep again in win

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rays on Sunday.

Cruz slugged a 427-foot shot to left center to open the scoring on the afternoon, with the blast serving as his second round tripper in as many games. Cruz has left the yard on three occasions overall in the last five games, and factoring in Sunday's production, he's slashing an impressive .323/.403/.645 with a .439 wOBA and 43.1 percent hard contact rate over the 72 plate appearances covering his last 17 games.