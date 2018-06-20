Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Tearing cover off ball in June
Cruz, who went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday, now boasts eight homers, a .690 slugging percentage, a .431 ISO and a 48.9 percent hard contact rate over 69 June plate appearances.
The veteran slugger entered the current month with a respectable 10 round trippers for the season, but he now seems like a virtual lock to at least match that total in June alone. It's a power surge befitting of the type of numbers that Cruz has proven consistently capable of throughout his storied career, one that currently has him sporting a career-best .282 ISO. Cruz's .250 average is his lowest since 2007 and at least partly the byproduct of a .239 BABIP, but he's encouragingly chopped his strikeout rate to 19.1 percent, his best figure in that category since 2010.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?