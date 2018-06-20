Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Tearing cover off ball in June

Cruz, who went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday, now boasts eight homers, a .690 slugging percentage, a .431 ISO and a 48.9 percent hard contact rate over 69 June plate appearances.

The veteran slugger entered the current month with a respectable 10 round trippers for the season, but he now seems like a virtual lock to at least match that total in June alone. It's a power surge befitting of the type of numbers that Cruz has proven consistently capable of throughout his storied career, one that currently has him sporting a career-best .282 ISO. Cruz's .250 average is his lowest since 2007 and at least partly the byproduct of a .239 BABIP, but he's encouragingly chopped his strikeout rate to 19.1 percent, his best figure in that category since 2010.