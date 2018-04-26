Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-hit night Wednesday
Cruz went 3-for-5 with two RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday.
Cruz's second timely single knotted the game at 3-3 in the fifth. The veteran slugger may still be playing through a sore ankle, but his work at the plate has been nothing less than stellar recently. Cruz has four multi-hit efforts in the last six games, a stretch during which he's racked up five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run).
