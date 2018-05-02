Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-run homer Tuesday

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

The homer gave Seattle their first lead of the game in the fifth inning, and ended up looming large in the 6-3 win. The 37-year-old missed some time in early April, but now that he's healthy he doesn't appear to be slowing down at all. He's currently sporting a .584 slugging percentage, which would be good for a career-high in a full season.