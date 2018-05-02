Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-run homer Tuesday
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.
The homer gave Seattle their first lead of the game in the fifth inning, and ended up looming large in the 6-3 win. The 37-year-old missed some time in early April, but now that he's healthy he doesn't appear to be slowing down at all. He's currently sporting a .584 slugging percentage, which would be good for a career-high in a full season.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Collects four hits•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-hit night Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts fourth homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues fighting through ankle issue•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Ankle still an issue•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts third homer Monday•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...